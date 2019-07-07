Follow story
Ronald Lenser
July 07, 2019
Ronald W. Lenser
CHASEBURG -- Ronald W. Lenser, 86, of Chaseburg died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. next Saturday, July 20, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on July 9, 2019
