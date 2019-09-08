Follow story
Ronald P. Kapanke
August 18, 1936 - September 08, 2019
WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Ronald P. Kapanke, 83, of Waukesha passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was born Aug. 18, 1936, in La Crosse, to Reuben and Malinda Kapanke.
He married the love of his life, Corrine, June 25, 1957. He worked as a store manager at Kohl's Food Stores for 18 years. He also worked at The Fleming Company for 15 years, as a meat merchandiser. Ronald was a member of the National Stroke Association and a Senior Advisory Board Member of the Waukesha Parks and Recreation Department. He was also a Lutheran Pioneers and 4-H Leader and a member of the Waukesha Jaycees. Ronald served in the Navy Reserve. Ronald was a devoted member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. He was very passionate about the Visitation Ministry at Mount Calvary. He was a talented wood carver and was the president of the Lake Country Carving Club. Ronald loved his family very much. His grandson called him "Poppie."
Ronald will be deeply missed by his wife, Corrine; children, Eric Kapanke and Linda Reid; grandson, Cale Reid; and sisters, Janice (Jim) Quinn and Lorraine (Al) Bushek. He is further survived by many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
The visitation for Ronald will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, until the time of services at noon, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St. #4819, Waukesha, Wis., 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Time of Grace Ministries, P.O. Box 301, Milwaukee, Wis., 53201; or Institutional Ministries, 2949 N. Mayfair Road, Milwaukee, Wis., 53222. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Shorehaven and Vitas, for the wonderful love and care that they showed Ron these last years.
Published on September 10, 2019
