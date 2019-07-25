Ronald Anthony Guanella
OAKDALE, Minn.A CROSSE -- Ronald Anthony Guanella, 76, of Oakdale, MN, formerly of La Crosse, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Susan; father, Anthony Guanella; mother, Irene Wisland. Ronald was a Navy Veteran and a long time employee of 3M. Ronald is survived by sons, Anthony (Jeanine) and Thomas (Elisha Mogren); grandchildren, Kayla (Kit), Ari and Rocco; great-grandson, Anthony; sisters, Carol Strittmater and Mary (Tom) Genz; loving life partner, Sharon Ackerman; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Service details on funeral home website. Wulff, 651-776-1555, www.WulffFuneralHome.com.
