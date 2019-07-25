Ronald Anthony Guanella
July 25, 2019

OAKDALE -- Anthony Guanella, 76, of Oakdale passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Susan; father, Anthony Guanella; mother, Irene Wisland. Ronald was a Navy veteran and a long time employee of 3M. Ronald is survived by sons, Anthony (Jeanine) and Thomas (Elisha Mogren); grandchildren, Kayla (Kit), Ari and Rocco; great-grandson, Anthony; sisters, Carol Strittmater and Mary (Tom) Genz; loving life partner, Sharon Ackerman; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Evening visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, Minn. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, with visitation one hour prior at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff, 651-776-1555, www.WulffFuneralHome.com.
Published on July 29, 2019
