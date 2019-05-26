Follow story
Ronald L. Gruen
May 26, 2019
Ronald "Ron" L. Gruen
WEST SALEM -- Ronald "Ron" L. Gruen, 67, of West Salem passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Pine View Care Center, Black River Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in Neighborhood City Church, Seventh St. S., La Crosse. Pastor Chris Crye will officiate, with burial to be held in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, at the church. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschmeider.com.
Published on May 28, 2019
