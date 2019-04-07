Ronald G. Butzman
Ronald G. Butzman

August 14, 1941 - April 07, 2019

Ronald G. Butzman Ronald "Ron" G. Butzman
ONALASKA -- Ronald "Ron" G. Butzman, 77, of Onalaska passed into the eternal arms of our Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019. Ron was born in La Crosse, Aug. 14, 1941, to Roland and Dorothy (La Fleur) Butzman. He married Judy Kraft at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Aug. 25, 1962.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse. The Rev. Ray Miller will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 9, 2019
