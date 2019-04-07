Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Ronald G. Butzman
August 14, 1941 - April 07, 2019
Ronald "Ron" G. Butzman
ONALASKA -- Ronald "Ron" G. Butzman, 77, of Onalaska passed into the eternal arms of our Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019. Ron was born in La Crosse, Aug. 14, 1941, to Roland and Dorothy (La Fleur) Butzman. He married Judy Kraft at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Aug. 25, 1962.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse. The Rev. Ray Miller will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Ronald "Ron" G. Butzman, 77, of Onalaska passed into the eternal arms of our Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019. Ron was born in La Crosse, Aug. 14, 1941, to Roland and Dorothy (La Fleur) Butzman. He married Judy Kraft at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Aug. 25, 1962.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse. The Rev. Ray Miller will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 9, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Ronald
in memory of Ronald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 09, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.