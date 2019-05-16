Ronald James Buschman

Ronald James Buschman, 77, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Ron was born in La Crosse, Nov. 27, 1941, to Sylvester and Thelma (Jensen) Buschman. He was a 1959 graduate of Central High School. He served in the Army Reserves for seven years.

Ron began working at the G. Heileman Brewery in 1961, working in the brew house. He later became the business agent for Teamsters Local 1081 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2005. In his free time, Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and bingo. He also played an instrumental role in organizing and directing the French Island Athletic Club in the 1970s and volunteered with the organization for many years.

On July 6, 1963, Ron married Helen Ann Tischer at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Mark (Kathy) Buschman of Rembert, S.C., Paul (Sara) Buschman of Madison, Wis., Patrick (Amber) Buschman of Galesville and Mary Ann (Matthew) Koza of Holmen; his beloved grandchildren, Jacob (Erica) Koza, Alyssa Buschman, Jordan Buschman, Abigail Koza and Olivia Buschman; step-grandchildren, Chad, Craig and Cole Haas; great-grandchild, Drake Koza; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Collin and Camilla Haas. Ron is further survived by a brother-in-law, Robert Thesing of La Crescent, Minn.; sister-in-law, Bonnie Buschman of Babbitt, Minn.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carolyn "Tuddy" Thesing; and a brother, Robert Buschman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at the church.

