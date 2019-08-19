Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Ronald Kent Buckles
August 19, 2019
Ronald Kent Buckles
STODDARD -- Ronald Kent Buckles, 78, of Stoddard passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the North West Prairie Lutheran Church, Rural Viroqua. Pastor Donald Fox will officiate. Burial with full military honors to follow in the Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
STODDARD -- Ronald Kent Buckles, 78, of Stoddard passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the North West Prairie Lutheran Church, Rural Viroqua. Pastor Donald Fox will officiate. Burial with full military honors to follow in the Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
Published on August 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Ronald
in memory of Ronald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.