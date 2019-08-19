Ronald Kent Buckles
Ronald Kent Buckles

August 19, 2019

STODDARD -- Ronald Kent Buckles, 78, of Stoddard passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the North West Prairie Lutheran Church, Rural Viroqua. Pastor Donald Fox will officiate. Burial with full military honors to follow in the Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
