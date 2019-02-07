Ronald E. Bielefeldt
October 24, 1935 - February 07, 2019

Ronald E. Bielefeldt Ronald E. Bielefeldt
It is with sincere sadness that we announce the passing of our brother-in-law. Ronald E. Bielefeldt, 83, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.
He was born Oct. 24, 1935, to LaVerne and Violet (Dorak) Bielefeldt. On May 1, 1998, Ronald married Caroline Elliott and she preceded him in death Sept. 25, 2016.
Ronald worked at Trane Co., and Chart. In his early years he camped, hunted and fished with his dad and brother.
Ronald is survived by Caroline's devoted family.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Louella; and brother, Wayne.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska, Wis., 54650.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 16, 2019
