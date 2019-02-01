Follow story
Ronald C. Bergerson
February 01, 2019
Ronald C. Bergerson
Ronald C. Bergerson, 64, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Graveside services will be in the spring at Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted.
