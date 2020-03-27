Ron Garbers

Ron Garbers went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born Aug. 9, 1934, in La Crosse, to the late Harry and Clara Garbers.

He was baptized at home Aug. 26, 1934, and confirmed in his faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bangor. Ron enlisted in the Marines Aug. 26, 1953, and was honorably discharged in 1955. Ron was married to Nina Young Jan. 17, 1958, and was happily married for 62 years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nina (Young) Garbers; three children, Debra (James) Funk, Mark (Lynne) Garbers and Sandra (Jeff) Olson; seven grandchildren, Jason (Joslin) Thiemann, Nicole (Eric) Schoenrock, Kristine (Matt) Tartaglio, Shawn (Jessie) Sullivan, Kendra (Rob) Anderegg, Kelli (Aaron) Lueders and Kristin (Ryan) Alsleben; 14 great-grandchildren, Conner, Adam, Joseph, Riely, Bradley Sullivan, Brooke, Cora, Pierce Thiemann, Kryssa Schmidt, Kylie Johnson, Owen and Elli Schoenrock, Rogan Anderegg and Eddison Alsleben; sister-in-law, Vi Garbers, Linda (Gerard) LeJeune, Mary Cassel, Phyllis Young; and brother-in-law, Harland Young and Richard Young; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Herbert Garbers; four sisters, Arlene (Walter) Hemker, Ardelle (Joe) Beall, Louise (Elmer) Blashaski, Marjorie (Curtis) Jenkins; brother-in-law, Roland Young; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Young and Betsy Young.

Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved golfing, watching the Minnesota Twins and spending winters in Texas.

Services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, later this summer, with Pastor Oster officiating. Family and friends will be notified.

