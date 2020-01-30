Follow story
Roman J. Kotek
January 30, 2020
Roman J. Kotek
MIDDLE RIDGE -- Roman J. Kotek, 91, of Middle Ridge passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Fr. Biju Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass, Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Thanks! and gratitude to all of the care-givers at Hillview Health Care Center, as well as the Medical Team, Cardiology, and the Hospice Team of Mayo Clinic Health System. All of their fine work was very much appreciated by the family.
Published on February 1, 2020
