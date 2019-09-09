Follow story
Roland Marcellus Stoleson
March 16, 1936 - September 09, 2019
Roland 'Ron' Marcellus Stoleson
NORTH OGDEN, Utah -- Roland "Ron" Marcellus Stoleson, 83, passed away unexpectedly at his North Ogden residence Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, he has joined "Mo" (Maureen), the love of his life, where they are at rest peacefully and together again forever.
Ron was born March 16, 1936, in Wisconsin, to Tennis (Ted) and Alice (Erlandson) Stoleson and graduated from high school in Rock Island, Ill. Since he was very young, Ron wanted to be a forest ranger. To achieve that goal, he headed west to attend the University of Montana, Missoula and began work with the forest service. It was there that he met his wife, Maureen (Anderson), a marriage that lasted 55 years. He graduated with a degree in forestry after juggling seasonal work with the forest service and playing baseball for the University and then a minor league team. He missed the woods, so it was back to Missoula, to begin his full time forest service career. That career spanned more than 40 years, during which he held a number of positions, including fire lookout, smokejumper, hot shot crew foreman, district ranger, forest supervisor and numerous staff positions. He continued to support the forest service even after his retirement in 2000. He volunteered many hours cataloging plant collections, conducting research and other tasks for the Region 4 office in Ogden. He also volunteered his time and efforts with the National Smokejumper Association, maintaining trails and structures in National Forests. Ron received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement award for his volunteer work in 2014. Ron was able to say and often did, that he loved every day he served, as he was blessed to be in the outdoors for his entire career. An avid outdoors-man, Ron's hobbies included fishing, skiing, camping, hiking, backpacking and just being outdoors. After retirement, he traveled the world on a number of cruises and was often looking for the next interesting or historical location to visit. Pride, service and integrity are traits he valued and exemplified throughout his life.
Ron is preceded in death by his wife, Maureen; his parents, Ted and Alice; and his older brother, Roger.
Ron is survived by his younger sister, Sharon Stoleson of Viroqua; sons, Kevin (Michelle) Stoleson of Yuma, Ariz., and Kyle (Diane) Stoleson of New Prague, Minn.; grandchildren, Julie, Curt (Kirsten), Tony (Amanda) and Nolan; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jayden, Mason and Cameron; sister-in-law, Judy Stoleson; brother-in-law, Darrell (Carol) Anderson; nieces, Beth (Ted), Nancy (Mike), Holly (John) and Michelle (Cameron).
For those who would like to attend, please join the family for a celebration of Ron's life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with reception to follow, at the Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway, Missoula.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Ron directly to the National Smokejumpers Association, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published on September 28, 2019
