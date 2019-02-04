Roland Von Haden
February 04, 2019

TOMAH -- Roland Von Haden, 83, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, with his family by his side at the Tomah Memorial Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. prior to visitation time. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 4, 2019
