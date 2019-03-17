Follow story
Roger Walters
March 17, 2019
Roger H. Walters
TREMPEALEAU -- Roger H. Walters, 82, of Trempealeau passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, with memory sharing at 4:30 p.m. in the Gathering Place, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on March 23, 2019
