Roger Springborn
September 10, 2019
Roger Springborn
RED MOUND/DESOTO -- Roger Springborn, 71, of Red Mound died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the New Hope United Methodist Church on St. Hwy 82 in Red Mound. Pastor Pam Harkema will officiate with burial and military honors at Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. Visitations from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua or 1 hour before the service Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published on September 12, 2019
in memory of Roger
in memory of Roger
