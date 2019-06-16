Follow story
Roger Vaughn Skrede
June 16, 2019
Roger Vaughn Skrede
CASHTON -- Roger Vaughn Skrede, 59, of Cashton died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of Roger's life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on June 17, 2019
Events
