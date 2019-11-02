Follow story
Roger LaVerne Ringelman
November 02, 2019 -
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. -- Roger LaVerne Ringelman, 78, born in La Crosse passed from this life Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Summerfield. For online sentiments visit www.hiers-baxley.com.
