WESTBY -- Roger V. Jaeger, 91, of Westby died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.

Roger was born July 29, 1927, to Rudolph and Minnie (Blihovde) Jaeger. Roger served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On April 5, 1952, he was united in marriage to Patricia Stenslien. Roger worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by two daughters, Lynn (David) Marks and Cheryl (Robert) Bland; four grandchildren, Becky (Mike) Brudos, Tyler (Sarah) Larson, Thomas (Kate) Bland and Steven Bland; great-grandchildren, Josie and Lizzie Brudos, and Charlie and Millie Larson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by one son, Jeff Jaeger in 1978; son-in-law, Bruce Larson in 1980; siblings, Ruth Larson, Earl Jaeger, Irene Munson, Helen Running, and Ida Mae Peterson.

The family would like to thank Bland Clinic and Norseland Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor John Dumke will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.

