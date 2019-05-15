Roger A. Hofslien

Roger A. Hofslien, 84, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.

He was born Feb. 12, 1935, to Herman and Myrtle (Monson) Hofslien in the town of Coon, Vernon County. Roger was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea and graduated from Westby High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957 and was named the "outstanding trainee" in basic training. Roger designed boxes for Tonka Toys and then worked for St. Regis Box Company in Minneapolis, retiring at age 62, in 1998. He bought a motor-home and traveled to Alaska. He loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and watching the Packers. Roger moved to Greenwood, Wis., (Mead Lake) in 2000. We would like to thank his lake friends, Steve, Terry, Dave and Dean, for all they did the last four months. Roger was a member of the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116.

Survivors include his brothers, David (Elaine) Hofslien of Yuma, Ariz., and Daniel (Judy) Hofslien of Chaseburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Howard (Mary) and George (Rachel); a niece, Jenny; and a nephew, Andrew.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea. The Rev. Pete Beckstrand will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Condolences may be given at . Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116 or Bethany Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank Norseland Nursing Home and Vernon Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care.