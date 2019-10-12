Follow story
Roger A. Gerbig
November 18, 1940 - October 12, 2019
Roger A. Gerbig Sr.
BRICE PRAIRIE -- Roger A. Gerbig Sr., 78, of Brice Prairie passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was born Nov. 18, 1940, to Fredrick and Mildred Gerbig. He married Leila Severance Jan. 28, 1963.
Roger was a lifelong sheet rocker before he began working as a delivery man for the La Crosse Tribune. The last 15 years he enjoyed traveling his route and adding more stops to it. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed a simple life even though he was often perceived as an old grumpy man, once you got to know him, you realized he had a giant heart and was always willing to do whatever he could to lend a helping hand.
Roger is survived by his children, Roger Jr. (Michelle), Jeff, Mark, Michael and Michelle Marsh; grandchildren, Christopher (Yvonne) Voss, Anthony Finn, Cory Marsh and Mikeila Gerbig; great-grandchildren, Emily and Logan Voss; and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leila; his parents; and his mother-in-law, Louise Severance.
A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Brice Prairie First Responders Building, W7886 County Road ZN, Onalaska. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. To send flowers to the family of Roger A. Gerbig, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
