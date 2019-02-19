Roger Dean Boettcher

MICCO, Fla./LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Roger Dean Boettcher, 74, of Micco and formerly of La Crescent lost his courageous 9 1/2-year battle with cancer and passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the home of his son, Shawn, in La Crescent. He lived out his last wish of returning to Minnesota and spending his remaining time with family and friends.

He was born in Winona, Minn., Nov. 20, 1944, to Helmuth and Marion (Pflughoeft) Boettcher. He was raised in Winona and La Crescent and graduated in 1962, from Logan High School in La Crosse. He served in the Army Reserves for six years, (1963-1969). On Sept. 3, 1966, Roger married the love of his life, Carol Ronnenberg in La Crescent.

Roger worked as a truck driver for several area companies for many years. His real passion however, was cars, especially Corvettes, earning him the nickname Corvette Roger. He restored many cars throughout his life and worked as a custom concept car builder, with his daughter, Shannon and son-in-law, Michael, in their business. His love for speed drew him to participate in drag racing. He also enjoyed watching all forms of motor sport racing.

Roger is survived by his wife, Carol, Micco; his son, Shawn (Michelle) Boettcher of La Crescent; his daughter, Shannon (Michael) Vetter of Micco; and his three beloved grandchildren, Malia Vetter of Micco and Nathan and Katelyn Boettcher of La Crescent. He is also survived by his brother, Marlon (Ann) Boettcher of La Crescent. Roger was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 N. Hill St., La Crescent. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Prince of Peace Cemetery, La Crescent. Family and friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent and from noon until the time of service Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Children's Miracle Network of La Crosse, or La Crescent Animal Rescue. An online guestbook is available at .