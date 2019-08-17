Roger Ortley Benson

Roger Ortley Benson, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, Aug. 17 2019, at Gundersen Health System.

Roger was born June 4, 1946, to Roger E. and Sophie D. (Schuirmann) Benson in La Crosse. He was a lifetime resident of La Crosse and graduated from Logan High School in 1964. Roger worked for Lester Greene and Son Trucking for 31 years and then for Milestone Materials for five years, where he retired from in 2003.

Roger married the love of his life, Elaine D. Heckelbeck, March 14 1964. They shared 55 wonderful years together. Roger enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and fishing, most often done with his family. His favorite activity was cheering on his grandchildren from the sidelines of their sporting events.

Roger is survived by his wife, Elaine Benson; and his three children, Kimberly (Albert) Domingue of La Crosse, Michelle (Steve) Smith of Farmington, Minn., and Roger (April) Benson of La Crescent, Minn.; his six grandchildren, Kayla, Makayla, Justin, Mitchell, Ella and William; his siblings, Bonnie (Ben) Benson of Harleton, Texas, Rube Coady of La Crosse, Linda (Dan) Stremcha of La Crosse, Gary (Patsy) Benson of Sioux City, Iowa, Sandra (Dan) Sypersma of Elizabeth, Colo., and Wayne (Jeed) Benson of Udon Thani, Thailand; his sisters-in-law, Sherry (Robert) Hyer of Tulsa, Okla., and Alisa (Steve) Sokolik of Trempealeau; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ruth Benson; sister-in-law, Patricia Piepenhagen; brother-in-law, Michael Heckelbeck.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with a reception to follow. Paul Fisher will officiate.

The family would like to express great gratitude to Gundersen Hospice, Interventional Radiology, Infusion Services and 6th floor hospital staff, for their kind and compassionate care they gave to Roger.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.