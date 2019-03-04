Follow story
Rodney L. Shaw
March 04, 2019
Rodney L. Shaw
ONALASKA -- Rodney L. Shaw, 97, of Onalaska, died Monday, March 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Pastor Charles Miller will officiate, with burial following military honors. Friends may call from 10 a.m. till the time of service.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be sent to the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. To view the full obituary or leave online condolences visit www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published on March 5, 2019
