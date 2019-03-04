Rodney L. Shaw
Rodney L. Shaw

March 04, 2019

Rodney L. Shaw Rodney L. Shaw
ONALASKA -- Rodney L. Shaw, 97, of Onalaska, died Monday, March 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Pastor Charles Miller will officiate, with burial following military honors. Friends may call from 10 a.m. till the time of service.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be sent to the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. To view the full obituary or leave online condolences visit www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published on March 5, 2019
in memory of Rodney
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

