Rodney D. Clark
Rodney D. Clark

November 29, 2019

Rodney D. Clark
ONALASKA -- Rodney D. Clark, 80, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 Main St. N., Holmen. Fr. John Parr will officiate. Military honors will immediately follow the service outside of church. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or sharing online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 30, 2019
