Robin A. Alexander

MADISON, Wis. -- Robin A. Alexander, 75, of Madison passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care. He was born in England, the son of Paul and Irene Alexander. He married Kathleen Ehlert in Madison in 1993.

Robin completed his undergraduate and Master's degrees in math at U.W. Madison, and received his doctorate in accounting from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. He taught accounting in several colleges before joining the Accounting Faculty at U.W. La Crosse for 19 years.

Community Building, based on Scott Peck's books and workshops, was important throughout Robin's life: he tried to live it and teach it wherever he was. He gave up early retirement plans to care for his wife, saving her life twice, when health problems and surgeries left her partially disabled.

Animals, especially dogs, were a big part of Robin's life. His favorites were, Teddy, part Border Collie, whom Robin trained to be an excellent therapy dog; Swift, a troubled Border Collie who needed lots of patience and love.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; a sister, Vera; a niece, Elizabeth; a nephew Graham; a great-nephew; and two great-nieces; as well as three adult stepchildren, six stepgrandchildren, cousins and other relatives in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Robin was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Irene; and his sister, Catherine.

At Robin's request he will be cremated. No formal service is planned. Robin's remains will be buried in the Madison Christian Community Memorial Garden. Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives is helping the family with a "Green Burial."

Memorials in Robin's name made to reliable non-profits that help protect wolves, rescue dogs (especially Border Collies) and abused animals, or to Agrace Hospice Care are appreciated.

Robin's family wishes to express a special thank you to relatives Rachel and Jeff; and to Mary and Susie from Robin's Agrace Team. Please share your memories at .

Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison (608) 249-6758.