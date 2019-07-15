Robertia "Bobbie" Rose Hecht

Robertia "Bobbie" Rose Hecht (nee Heath) was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Arkansas, Wis., along with her twin brother, Robert, to Grant Arthur and Ruth Emma Heath (nee Tubbs). She graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1959 and then worked as a secretary for various companies in the Twin Cities and La Crosse.

On Nov. 20, 1965, she married the love of her life, David Russell Hecht in the chapel of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in La Crosse. They were married for 47 ½ years, until David's death in 2013. They had one child, daughter, Tina, who they took on many wonderful adventures around the U.S. and Canada.

Robertia beat two heart attacks, open heart surgery, too many "little" things to list and beat back pancreatic cancer for almost 10 years. Her brave soul never gave up, but Friday, July 12, 2019, her body finally said, "Enough, it's time to rest." She passed peacefully in her sleep, in her favorite chair, in the home of her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter and grand dogs, who were all her favorite creatures in the world.

Robertia is survived by her daughter, Tina (Joshua) Caldwell; her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Rose (named after Grandma) Caldwell, who she fiercely loved and who always brought her joy; and her grand dogs, Fuzzy and Hank. She is further survived by brothers, Russell (Mary) Heath, Robert "Bob" (Marilyn) Heath, Carl (Lauren) Heath, Charles "Charlie" (Susy) Heath and Donald (Betsy) Heath; sister, Rosemary Heath; and sisters-in-law, Shirley, Marlene and Joy; and many, much loved, nieces and nephews; special friends, Janice and Sue Drake and Mary Jerue, who were/are family, their love and support throughout the years has been unexplainable.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; brothers, Alfred (Shirley) Heath, Lawrence Heath, Dale "Dick" (Joy) Heath and James "Jim" (Marlene) Heath; and sister-in-law, Eloise Heath.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at .

The family would like to thank Robertia's medical care teams at Mayo La Crosse especially, Dr. Adam Skemp, Dr. Paula Gill, Dr. Abigail Stockham and Karen Voight R.N.