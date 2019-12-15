Roberta A. Gruen

WEST SALEM -- Roberta A. (Grams) (Kruger) "Birdie" Gruen, 77, of West Salem died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. She was born April 23, 1942, in Marshall, Minn., to Donald and Esther (Penke) Grams of Milroy, Minn.

She graduated from Milroy High School in 1960, going on to obtain her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Mankato State College. Roberta taught elementary school for three years in Hastings, Minn. In January of 1967, she married David R. Kruger and continued to teach in both Fosten and Brainerd, Minn. Their daughter, Kelly, was born in 1970. They moved to Onalaska, in 1973 and were later divorced. Roberta married Gaylord L. Gruen in 1978. Roberta, Gaylord and Kelly moved to four acres near West Salem. Roberta was a substitute teacher for 11 years in La Crescent, Minn., before going on to obtain her master's degree in library media from UW-La Crosse, in 1989. She was employed as an elementary librarian for the Sparta school district, where she worked for 20 years, before retiring in 2009. Roberta thoroughly enjoyed teaching young children to appreciate the value of books and reading. Her hobbies included flower gardening, reading and bird watching. Family was very important to Roberta, especially time with her two grandchildren, Alec and Kate, whom she adored.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly R. Samuels (Jeff) Netwal of La Crosse; two grandchildren, Alec Netwal and Kate Netwal; brother, Terry (Wanda) Grams of Chisago City, Minn.; sister, Julie (Brad) Ausen of Burien, Wash.; and eight nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Gruen; parents; and stepfather, Raymond Dunterman.

There will be a memorial service and internment in Milroy, in the spring. Condolences may be sent to . Please consider donating a children's picture book in memory of Roberta to a local public or school library.