Roberta R. Dickson

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. -- Roberta R. Dickson, 83, of Factoryville passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 5, 1936, in La Crosse, to the late Robert and Edna (Berzinski) Allen.

Roberta was a 1954 graduate of Aquinas High School in La Crosse. She was joined in marriage to Richard Dickson in November 1961, in La Crosse and he preceded her in death after 47 years of marriage in 2008.

She was a long-time member of the Catholic church. She was whole-heartedly devoted to raising her six children and she warmly welcomed all their friends into her loving home. She also shared her loving nature by providing childcare to many neighborhood children over the years.

Roberta had long lasting friendships with elementary and high school classmates and many local friends. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for family members, playing bingo, going to casinos and watching Antiques Roadshow. Her love of flowers was rooted in her family's business, Allen's Greenhouse. She was an enthusiastic fan at many of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, cheering them on eagerly from the stands. She was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan and her favorite player was Brett Favre. She looked forward to family trips to the beach each summer, accompanied by her devoted dog, Missy.

Surviving Roberta are her children, Mark and wife, Stephanie Dickson of La Crosse; Patty and husband, Tim Hall of Mason City, Iowa; Tammy and husband, Jim Lydon of Clarks Summit, Pa.; Carrie Dickson of Factoryville; Tom and wife, Michelle Dickson of Clarks Summit; and Tim and wife, Sonya Dickson of Columbia, Md. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Russell (Rosemary) Allen and family; and sister, Leatrice (Marv) Zuleger and family. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Grant.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon, Saturday June 8, at The Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, Pa., with the Rev. John M. Lapera officiating.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.