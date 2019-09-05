Follow story
Roberta Rae Corcoran
September 05, 2019
Roberta 'Bobbi' Rae Corcoran
HOLMEN -- Roberta "Bobbi" Rae Corcoran, 55, of Holmen passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 7, 2019
in memory of Roberta
in memory of Roberta
