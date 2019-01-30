Robert Zuege
Robert Zuege

January 30, 2019

SPARTA -- Robert “Bob” Edward Lee Zuege, 78, of Sparta died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with Deacon Jo Glasser officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta.
Visitation for Bob will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published on January 31, 2019
