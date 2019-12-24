Robert Witzke
December 24, 2019

Robert W. Witzke, 95, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Tomah. A private family service will be held at a later date. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published on December 28, 2019
