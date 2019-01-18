Robert (Bob) Wellendorf

LANSING, Iowa -- Robert (Bob) Wellendorf, 68, of Lansing passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Lansing. He was born Nov. 28, 1950, third born son of Bernard (Sonny) and Frances Rita (Curtin) Wellendorf.

Bob attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated in 1969, from Kee High School in Lansing. Bob attended and graduated from North Iowa Community College in Mason City, and continued with his education graduating from Winona State University in Winona, Minn. Bob's first teaching position was teaching the lower grades in Stacyville, Iowa. He then obtained a teaching position at Kee High School, teaching classes in the high school along with coaching. Additionally, Bob also taught drivers education and enjoyed his one to one time, conversing with the student drivers on their assigned driving along the scenic Mississippi River route. Bob loved the trips across the Black Hawk Bridge and remarked that he needed to convince his students that they could really drive over the bridge as the car tires hummed to the sound of the steel floor of the bridge.

Bob served as athletic director at Kee High from August 1996 until his retirement in August of 2010. Bob loved his career as a teacher, mentor, coach, confidant and true friend, who encouraged the students to set their goals high and not be afraid to make mistakes along the way.

Bob was always on the go with something related to ball; baseball, basketball, football or golf. Bob spent many hours at the baseball diamond helping young aspiring baseball players to hold the bat, stand correctly and swing across the home plate and 'run fast and watch the ball.' If there was a game, Bob was always in attendance to provide support to his Kee Hawks.

Bob worked at the Model Bakery owned by his father and later by his now deceased brother, Jim. He arrived before his school day started and assisted with frying donuts and twists, along with packaging and preparing the daily bread delivery to Kee High lunch room.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father; his oldest brother, Jim. He is survived by his brother, Daniel Wellendorf; his sister, Janann (Jim) Anderson; and his sister-in-law, Patty Wellendorf. Additionally eight nieces and nephews; along with many extended family members survive.

Bob was kind, patient and understanding with all those with whom he interacted.

A Mass will be offered for the repose of Bob's soul at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Immaculate Conception Church in Lansing. Funeral services are being scheduled for later date and will be held in Lansing.

