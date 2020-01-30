Follow story
Robert V. Weldy
January 30, 2020
Robert 'Bob' V. Weldy
Robert "Bob" V. Weldy, 85, of La Crosse, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Bethany-Riverside Care Facility. Per Bob's wishes, no services will be held. A complete obituary will be provided by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse at a later date.
Published on February 1, 2020
in memory of Robert
