Robert L. Wehrs
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Robert L. Wehrs

September 26, 2019

Robert L. Wehrs Robert 'Yogi' L. Wehrs Sr.
Robert "Yogi" L. Wehrs Sr., 78, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Christ Is Lord Free Lutheran Church, Onalaska. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Complete obituary and guestbook available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Robert L. Wehrs, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 28, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Robert
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 28, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.