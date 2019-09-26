Follow story
Robert L. Wehrs
September 26, 2019
Robert 'Yogi' L. Wehrs Sr.
Robert "Yogi" L. Wehrs Sr., 78, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Christ Is Lord Free Lutheran Church, Onalaska. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Complete obituary and guestbook available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 28, 2019
