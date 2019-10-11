Follow story
Robert L. Weber
February 1926 - October 11, 2019
Robert L. Weber
Robert L. Weber, 93, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center. Bob was born February 1926, in Wecota, S.D., to August and Mary Louise (Ernster) Weber. In 1938, the family relocated to the Caledonia, Minn., area where they farmed for many years.
Bob joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951. After basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas, he attended the New England Aircraft School at Boston, Mass., where he received his high school GED. He then attended the Aircraft Electrical Maintenance School at Chanute AFB, Ill. Later, while stationed at Offutt AFB, Omaha, Neb., he attended three years of college through UN-Lincoln. In 1952, while home on leave, he married Thelma A. Myhre of Coon Valley. After almost 23 years of continuous service, which included tours in Hawaii, England, Vietnam (2), Taiwan and a four month tour (1956) in support of nuclear testing in the Pacific area, he retired and returned to the Coulee Region. He was then employed by a local foundry for 10 years.
Bob was a devoted family man. He took great pride in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to fish and do yard work, but his great passion was the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and American Legion Post #52, as well as various other service organizations.
Bob is survived by his son, Steve (Carol) Weber, rural Coon Valley; daughters, Rebecca (David) Schield of Middleton, Wis., Regina (David) Lezpona of Onalaska, Robin (Stephan) Bahr of La Crosse; 11 grandchildren, Lee Ann (Ben) Heinz, Lance Weber, Luke (Jen) Weber, and Laura Weber; Jessica (Josh) Reeves, Jeff Schield and Grace (Luke) Viring; Carmen (Tyler) Adams and Christopher Lezpona; Jamie (Kim) Bahr and Emily (Michael) Phillips; seven great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Mabel Olson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; his parents; sisters, Pearl, Bernice and Delores; and brothers, Kenneth and Virgil.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial with military honors by American Legion Post #52, will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Robert L. Weber, please visit Tribute Store.
