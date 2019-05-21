Robert Walhovd
Robert Walhovd

May 21, 2019

Robert Walhovd Robert "Bob" Walhovd
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- Robert "Bob" Walhovd, 89,of Brownsville died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems, La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brownsville. Burial with military honors will occur at St. Patrick's Cemetery, following the funeral lunch after the service. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, at St. Patrick's Breza Hall, where a rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning before the service at the hall.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on May 28, 2019
