Robert J. Twite
Robert J. Twite

August 07, 2019

Robert J. Twite Robert "Bob" J. Twite
Robert "Bob" J. Twite, 84, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Benedictine Manor.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diane; a son, Mike (Suzie) Twite; three daughters, Patty Schlemmer, Joan (Jeff) Beirne and Julie (Jeff) Breidel; six grandsons; a sister; and a brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Marian Chapel at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday at the church.
Bob's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Benedictine Manor for taking such good care of Bob.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 8, 2019
