Robert H. Trautsch
July 09, 2019
EASTMAN -- Robert H. Trautsch, 79, of Eastman passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, from injuries sustained in an accident July 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at United Methodist Church in Prairie du Chien, Pastor's Cheryl Weaver and Mike Christensen officiating, with burial in National Cemetery, in Eastman. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
Published on July 10, 2019
in memory of Robert
