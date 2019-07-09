Robert H. Trautsch
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Robert H. Trautsch

July 09, 2019

Robert H. Trautsch Robert H. Trautsch
EASTMAN -- Robert H. Trautsch, 79, of Eastman passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, from injuries sustained in an accident July 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at United Methodist Church in Prairie du Chien, Pastor's Cheryl Weaver and Mike Christensen officiating, with burial in National Cemetery, in Eastman. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
Published on July 10, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Robert
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 10, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.