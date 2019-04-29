Robert "Bob" Towner

Robert "Bob" Towner passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019, at Hillview Nursing Home.

Robert was born to Carey W. and Pearl (Welda) Towner Sept. 13, 1927. Bob lived in La Crosse his entire adult life. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1943, leaving high school to fight for his country. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Bob came back to La Crosse and took his "graduation test" and received his diploma. He later met the "love of his life," Beverly (Bluske) and they were married Aug. 14, 1948, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crosse. They celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss this past August. Bob owned and operated a gas station on 14th and South Ave., from 1957 to 1960. At that time he joined the La Crosse Fire Department and was a firefighter until his retirement in 1988. He retired with the rank of Captain. Bob and Beverly were blessed with three children, Barbara, David (Ione) and Chris (Jenifer). Bob enjoyed traveling to Florida, in the winter months, watching the Badgers and the Green Bay Packers, but most of all, his greatest enjoyment was being with his family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly; sons, David and Chris; and by five grandchildren, Kelly (Liam), Emily (Brice), Riley, Molly and Morgan; and by two great-grandchildren, Bella and Valerie; a sister-in-law, Marlene Wood; and by nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barbara; brother, William Towner; and sister, Cora King.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with Pastor Pamprin officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank Hillview Nursing Home for their kindness and care during our husband and father's final weeks.

Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.