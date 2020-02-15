Follow story
Robert E. Tollefson
March 14, 1951 - February 15, 2020
Robert E. Tollefson
Robert E. Tollefson, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in La Crosse. He was born March 14, 1951, in La Crosse, to Shirley and Robert Tollefson. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Scott; and brother, Richard Tollefson. He was a graduate of La Crosse Central High School in 1969. He was employed at G. Heileman Brewing and City Brewing Co. A full obituary is pending and can be viewed when completed at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
