Robert C. Thomsen
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- Robert "Bob" C. Thomsen, 74, of Brownsville passed away Saturday, Aug.3, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah. Having lost his 19 year battle with prostate cancer, he is now at peace.
Bob was preceded in death by his mom and dad; Ruthie's mom and dad, Josh and Adeline Hulet; his beloved sister-in-law, Joanne; and many aunts and uncles. Survivors include his wife, Ruthie; sons, Chad (Jennifer) Thomsen and Brian (Vanessa) Thomsen; and his beloved grandchildren, Payton and Sammy. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 6, 2019
