Robert John Sullivan

Robert John Sullivan, 87 years on this earth, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Bob, fondly known as "RJ," was born in Portland, Wis., Jan. 25, 1932, and grew up in Middle Ridge and La Crosse, settling with wife, Marlene Gene Sullivan (née Wilson) in Onalaska, in 1957, where he lived for the past 62 years.

Bob Sullivan contributed a lifetime of craftsmanship to La Crosse and the surrounding area, as founder and owner of RJ Sullivan, Inc., a commercial construction firm that operated from 1977 until 2012. His entrepreneurial spirit helped to employ hundreds of people over the years, and his grit and determination resulted in the renovation and construction of many La Crosse area landmarks, that still stand today; the Freight-house Restaurant, Powell Place, Bangor Bank, Melrose Mindoro High School, River of Life Church, Cathedral of Praise, multiple buildings at Fort McCoy, as well as his company's contribution to the building of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

RJ enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve May 4, 1949, where he served four years, five months and 21 days (as he so proudly remembered) as a Seaman in the Naval Reserve. Bob was assigned to active duty Aug. 9, 1951, on the USS Des Moines, traveling to 24 countries, from the top of the Atlantic Ocean to the Panama Canal. Bob was released from active duty June 24, 1953. He returned to La Crosse and proposed marriage to the love of his life, Marlene Gene Wilson, and walked her down the aisle at Immanuel Lutheran Church Oct. 31, 1953.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Marlene Gene Sullivan (née Wilson); sister, Dorothy Sagen of La Crosse; and brother, Dan (wife, Barb) of Onalaska; son, Rick (daughter-in-law, Penny) of French Island, daughter, Teri Lynn (son-in-law, Tom Kiebzak) of Milwaukee, son, Daniel of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Nicolas Sullivan of Onalaska, Briem Meinertz of French Island, Sean Kiebzak of Milwaukee, Brittney Magouirk and Sascha Sullivan of Austin, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren, Reilly and Brock (Nicolas Sullivan and mother, Rochelle Peaslee), Aidan, Connal, Raelin and Saoirse (Briem Meinertz and father, Chad Meinertz), Finn (Brittney Magouirk and mother, Tracy Magouirk), Luke, Bailey, Maddax and Kurt (mother, Sascha Sullivan).

Bob is preceded in death by his father and mother, Erwin and Rosina Sullivan; and brothers, James and William.

Bob's kindness and generosity has helped missionaries around the world and the many souls he touched with his kindness on a daily basis. He will be sorely missed.

Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at La Crosse Christian Church, 535 16th St. S., La Crosse. Michael Huffman will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Military honors will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Arts @ Large, Inc., 1100 South 5th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204, , La Crosse Christian Church, 535 South 16th Street, La Crosse, WI 54601, , or Christ is Lord Free Lutheran Church, 1269 County Road PH, Onalaska, WI 54650, .

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel is assisting.