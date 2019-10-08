Robert Strub
Robert Strub

October 08, 2019

LANSING, Iowa -- Robert Strub, 79, of Lansing died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing, with the Rev. John Moser as the celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing. There will also be a one hour visitation Monday before Mass at the church.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing is helping the family with arrangements.
Published on October 10, 2019
