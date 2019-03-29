Robert "Bob" J. Strittmater

ST. JOSEPH RIDGE -- Robert "Bob" J. Strittmater, 80, of St. Joseph Ridge passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Brookdale Memory Care in La Crosse.

Bob was born Aug. 31, 1938, on the family farm on St. Joseph Ridge, to Anton and Wilhelmina (Breidel) Strittmater. He married Carol A. Guanella Sept. 29, 1962, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Bob farmed his entire life on St. Joseph Ridge and was a life-long member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge in La Crosse and in his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, traveling and always loved a good game of cards.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carol; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Tom Genz of La Crosse; nieces, Amanda (Mark) Allen and Karen Genz of La Crosse; brother-in-law, Ronald Guanella of St. Paul, Minn.; nephews, Anthony (Jeanine) and Thomas Guanella of St. Paul; a niece, Carol Maley of Union, Ore.; a nephew, Gerald Maley; and several great-nieces, nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Maley; and a nephew, Michael Maley.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Msgr. Delbert Malin and the Rev. Timothy Welles will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, where a prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph's Parish or the Central High School Sports Facility building project. An online guestbook is available at .

We are eternally grateful to Dr. Cunningham and the entire Mayo staff for all their loving care. We would also like to give a special thank you to all the caring staff at Clare Bridge and for the many visits from friends and family.