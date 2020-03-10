Robert J. Stone
March 10, 2020

Robert J. Stone, 88, of La Crosse died peacefully holding his daughter's hand, Monday, March 10, 2020, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the River's Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy St., Onalaska, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.
