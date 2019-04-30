Robert F. Stone
Robert F. Stone

HALES CORNERS, Wis. -- Robert F. Stone, 64, of Hales Corners found peace, Sunday, April 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 3, at Heritage Funeral Home, Greenfield, Wis, with a funeral service to follow at noon. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
Published on April 30, 2019
