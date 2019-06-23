Robert Steuck
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Robert Steuck

June 23, 2019

Robert Steuck Robert Steuck
Robert Steuck, 88, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in his home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at church. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Crucifixion Cemetery, in La Crescent, Minn. Family and friends may also visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at church.
Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on June 24, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Robert
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 24, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.