Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Robert Steuck
June 23, 2019
Robert Steuck
Robert Steuck, 88, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in his home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at church. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Crucifixion Cemetery, in La Crescent, Minn. Family and friends may also visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at church.
Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.
Robert Steuck, 88, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in his home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at church. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Crucifixion Cemetery, in La Crescent, Minn. Family and friends may also visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at church.
Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on June 24, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 24, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.