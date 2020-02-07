Robert J. Stephan

Robert J. Stephan, 98, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse. He was born March 20, 1921, to Peter and Helen (Matuska) Stephan. Robert served his country in the 8th Air Force as a radar operator from 1942-1945. He operated Maple Grove Tavern, Club 14, Party House and built Port's O Call. He then moved to California, where he owned and operated a wall papering business for 20 years. He was also a member of the Mensa High IQ Society. Robert started power lifting in his 60s and held nine World Records, 15 National Records and 10 State Records in the Dead Lift. At the age of 86, he accomplished perhaps his greatest record lifting, an astonishing 308 lbs.

He is survived by his sister, Carol M. Lee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera; parents, Peter and Helen; one brother, Raymond; and one sister, Helen Follansbee.

Private burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in his name can be directed to the Coulee Region Humane Society.