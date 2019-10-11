Follow story
Robert J. Sobkowiak
October 11, 2019
Robert J. Sobkowiak
Robert J. Sobkowiak, 86, died at home surrounded by his family Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from leukemia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial with military honors, will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, where a rosary will begin at 4 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church. The complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Robert J. Sobkowiak, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 12, 2019
